Citizens Against Violence calls community in to action

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 20, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Local activists are asking the Valdosta community to step up and take action.

Citizens Against Violence aims to educate the community and end violence around Valdosta using 'urban ministry.' Founder Pastor J.D. Martin defines 'urban ministry' as a way to recognize what individual communities need and what will work in order to end violence.

Martin is looking to expand the program, not only across Valdosta, but all across the region.

The new push comes on the heels of several recent crimes, including a shooting and a stabbing in Valdosta within the last two weeks.

The group says now is the time to make a change.

"Dr. Martin Luther King said these words, he said, 'the greatest tragedy in America is the silent onlooker who stands idly by, and watch evil triumph, and do absolutely nothing. You are as guilty as the person that commit the crime.' Give me a call, we can do this," Martin said. "We have a great opportunity to do something. Right now our community is hurting, parents don't really know what to do in some cases, with their children. We offer you that opportunity, we will help you. We have the resources, we have the know-how and we're offering this to the community."

Citizens Against Violence is offering things like mentorship and training in 'urban ministry,' helping neighbors recognize how to effectively communicate each other and keep kids on the right path.

Those interested are encouraged to contact Citizens Against Violence at 229-292-8979.