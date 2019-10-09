Citizens for Responsible Spending unveils five point ethics plan

By: Sophia Hernandez, Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Citizens for Responsible Spending unveiled a five point plan today, directed at reforming Tallahassee's Independent Ethics Board.

This plan comes as the City Commission has announced its commitment to passing a comprehensive ethics package by the end of the year.

The grassroots organization advocates for transparency and accountability.

Leaders in the group said the City's reputation is at stake, as Tallahassee looks at ethics reform.

The group's five point plan involves:

1.) Strengthening the Ethics Board

2.) Suspending the Ethics Officer

3.) Appointing a new General Counsel

4.) Creating an Inspector General Position

5.) Conducting an audit of the Independent Ethics Board

"We don't have a black and white line on ethics. We need to do that. And if we don't have the right people on the Ethics Board, and the General Counsel, and the Ethics Officer that can do that, then let's get a whole new group of people that can understand what's different between right and wrong, and use their common sense to make the right decision," said Barney Bishop.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey has previously brought up the Inspector General Position; this person would act as the investigating arm of the Ethics Board.

You can read more of his recommendations, as well as the Ethics Officer's response, by clicking here.

The City Commission and the Ethics Board have a workshop scheduled for October 28.