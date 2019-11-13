City Commission discusses Star Metro Super Stop, school supplies, and public safety

By: Monica Casey, Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- At Wednesday night's City Commission meeting, agenda items included school supplies, e-scooters, a public safety update, a commission on the impact of poverty, and a grant for the Star Metro Super Stop.

Parket Ticket Fees for School Supplies

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox brought up the idea of allowing parking ticket offenders to donate school supplies instead of paying their tickets.

City staff's recommendation differed slightly; instead of those with parking tickets purchasing school supplies, City Staff will use parking ticket funds to purchase the supplies.

Those supplies will be donated to Title I Schools in the Leon County school district.

The program will run from December 2-6 and is expected to generate about $2,500. The supplies will be donated in January.

Public Safety Update

City Manager Reese Goad scheduled a public safety update for the Commission, presented by Interim Chief Steve Outlaw.

Outlaw discussed the importance of cameras for officers, as well as outlined current recruitment procedures.

He said TPD currently has 44 vacancies.

Outlaw has changed policy at TPD; he has lowered the threshold for hiring an officer who used marijuana. The previous rule stated that an applicant who had used marijuana in the last three years would be ineligible for hiring. Outlaw lowered that number to one year.

"We police in the community we have, not the community we wish we had," said Outlaw. "And we hire in the community we have, not the community we wish we had."

E-Scooter Program

The Commission accepted a new company to participate in the e-scooter program: "Wheels" will replace "Gotcha."

By accepting Wheels into the program, the Commission was hoping to get the number of companies up to five. However, Commissioner Richardson shared Wednesday that Lime scooters dropped out of the program earlier today.

The Commissioners voted to consider the "Slidr" company at the next meeting.

The pilot program runs through March 15.

StarMetro Super Stop Construction

The StarMetro Super Stop Construction, or the South City Transit Center is moving forward.

The City accepted a $275,000 grant for construction by FDLE.

A temporary park is currently located on the site.

Commissioner Richardson has been a major proponent of the program since its inception.

He said he is excited to provide a better transportation center; the Super Stop will also include retail space.

New Mayor Pro Tem

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox was unanimously selected as the new Mayor Pro Tem for the City Commission, replacing Commissioner Curtis Richardson.

She "humbly accepted," as Richardson nominated her for the position. Cox says Richardson has served as a mentor.

