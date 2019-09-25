City Commission extends e-scooter pilot, discusses ethics and affordable housing

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 25, 2019

TALLAHASSSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee discussed ethics ordinances, the e-scooter pilot program, affordable housing, and traffic calming in the community.

Ethics Ordinances

The Commission looked at a status report by the ethics board.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow said he is looking forward to the attorney's review, and that there is nothing in the current ordinances that gives him pause.

"We should go a step further," said Commissioner Matlow.

He wants city vendors to be prohibited from giving campaign contributions.

"If we do allow them to contribute, they should have to disclose what they are going to contribute," said Matlow.

Other commissioners also commented on the proposed ordinances.

"We can't rush this," said Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox. "We have to make sure what we do fits the community."

"Ethics and morality start with the individual; you can't legislate them," said Commissioner Richardson. "I've been in public service for twenty years and I've never been indicted for wrongdoing because it's not in my heart."

"I would not call us a corrupt city," said Richardson. "I don't know of commissioners in the past that have been accused of that kind of wrongdoing."

Mayor John Dailey had many questions for the Ethics Officer and the Chair of the Ethics Board.

He questioned how many calls the office receives on the hotline per month; Julie Meadows-Keefe said it was an average of two and four. The office has received 25 total complaints since January 1; only two have fallen under its jurisdiction.

"You have only received one sworn complaint," said Mayor Dailey.

"A lot of the calls we get aren't relevant to the board, but those calls allow us to educate the public about what we do and don't do," said Meadows-Keefe.

Ethics Board Chair Richard Herring pushed back on that number, saying the board has not always been required to have sworn complaints, and that there may have been complaints meeting that standard before the standard was established.

He questioned what standards the board uses for determining the merits of an anonymous complaint and why there were no legal guidelines for informal complaints.

Mayor Dailey said he wants to work together on administrative procedures.

"Because of the lack of volume, anonymous and unverified complaints are being treated the same," said Dailey. "Why has it been your practice to make recommendations on board action with regard to hotline and other non-formal and non-sworn complaints when the bylaws instruct you to simply review these calls," he asked Meadows-Keefe.

The mayor also questioned the last time the ethics board was audited.

"After five years, I think it's a great idea we perform the audit," said Dailey.

Mayor Dailey asked Herring why the board wan to lower the burden of proof in the new ordinances; Herring said the current standard makes it easier for "public officials to get off."

The mayor also said confusion remains about how independent the ethics board is from the City.

"We are completely dependent on the City," said Herring. "You set our jurisdiction to sanction ethics violations, and control our budget."

Mayor Dailey concluded his questions by saying he wants to hear more about the inspector general position at the next workshop on October 28.

"I have serious concerns on how anonymous complaints are handled. I'm very concerned about the lack of due process."

He also said he wonders what an average day in the ethics office looks like, and said he has concerns about the role of the ethics officer.

After the mayor's comments, other commissioners jumped in.

"It's just very interesting on all aspects. the City has more people to deal with, more items to deal with, the county seems to just be skating along," said Commissioner Williams-Cox, after questioning whether Leon County also has an Ethics Board.

"I voted for this and I'm astonished tonight to learn that you're not independent," said Williams-Cox.

Orange Avenue Apartment Renovations

Redevelopment of Tallahassee's public housing on the South Side of the City could get a boost of money dedicated by the City. Tallahassee is looking to dedicate money to the Orange Avenue Apartment renovations, which is a major piece of the partnership with Purpose Based Communities.

Purpose Built Communities is a nonprofit based in Atlanta and operates in 20 cities around the country.

The City Commission voted to dedicate funding to the program, which will redevelop the 200 units at the Orange Avenue public housing complex. It will become a 390 unit development with public housing, affordable rental housing, and market rate rental housing.

The Florida Housing Finance Corporation distributes funding to projects around the state, but earning that funding is extremely competitive; 10 projects were funded in 2018 out of the 195 applications.

Commissioners voted to dedicate 1.3 million dollars, which will make the application more competitive in the process.

Residential Traffic Calming Program

City Staff created new Traffic Calming Program Procedure, which the City Commission passed unanimously.

Staff gave an overview of the purpose of traffic calming, which involves promoting safe conditions, and reducing collisions and vehicle speeds.

In the current program only local streets are concerned with greater than 400 vehicles per day; the proposed program involves local streets and minor collectors, with local streets receiving greater than 150 vehicles per day, and minor connectors seeing less than 5,00 vehicles per day.

Neighborhood voting currently needs 75% approval, and the new program requires 67% approval.

Types of traffic calming include speed bumps, speed humps, and traffic circles.

City Staff also met with the Killearn HOA about speeding in the neighborhood.

E-Scooter Pilot Program extended

The City Commission voted to extend the scooter program for six months, allowing companies to bring in other micro-mobility devices.

The original pilot program included five different vendors and was originally set to end on October 15.

The Gotcha scooter company informed Tallahassee on Tuesday that it will not be extending its services in Tallahassee.

The City put out an RFI for a fifth scooter company to apply to join the new pilot; that will be available for 45 days.

City staff recommending extending the program for six more months, through March 15th.

In the first eight weeks, there was a total of 60,000 rides among all five of the vendors. Data also showed rides all over downtown and midtown, but the program has not operated entirely without controversy.

City Staff has worked to update regulations in real time, as complaints arise.

"People felt like the scooters were going too fast in high pedestrian areas in Cascades Park, and things like that, and so we implemented a slow zone so they go 6 miles an hour now instead of 15, so we've been able to adjust the program as issues arise," said principal planner Julie Christesen.

If the City eventually allows scooters to permanently operate, staff recommends a smaller number of companies receive licenses, due to confusion with multiple vendors.