City Commission unanimously votes for $6.3 million of utility relief

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- More than $6 million worth of utility discounts are coming to City utility customers; the Tallahassee City Commission unanimously voted at its virtual meeting for utility relief.

Every residential and commercial customer is eligible for this program.

The program will give City utility customers a discount of about 27%; those customers with larger bills will save a larger amount of money.

The program will affect May utility bills.

"I wholeheartedly believe that during these difficult times, what better way to support the individuals in our community and the businesses and nonprofits in our community than to give a rebate on their utility bill," said Mayor John Dailey.

Some residents mentioned they want an opportunity to donate funds to help others; Tallahassee has a program called "Project Share."

It allows residents to add an amount to their utility bill; that amount then goes to a utility customer that needs extra assistance.

You can learn more the program by clicking here.