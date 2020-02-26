City Commission unanimously votes for rented office space for TEMPO Program

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee TEMPO Program is getting a new home.

The program for disconnected youths was brought under the City of Tallahassee's umbrella last year in a new department of community services.

Wednesday, the City Commission unanimously voted to rent office space in a three-year agreement. While the program will eventually have a permanent space, TEMPO founder Dr. Kimball Thomas says the chosen property is an ideal temporary spot.

The property, in the Town South Shopping Center on South Monroe Street, is close to the promise zone census tracts of South City and Apalachee Ridge Estates.

50% of disconnected youth in Tallahassee live in that promise zone area.

"A promise zone defined by HUD is an area that is high poverty, high

indexes of crime, high dropout rates, people are really struggling

and having challenges with respect to those issues," Dr. Thomas said." And we have 11 contiguous census tracts in Tallahassee that are identified as promise zones."

The site would offer a space for financial literacy and conflict resolution, a designated area to register to vote and an area to conduct mentoring and tutoring sessions.

TEMPO hopes to reach over 1,000 disconnected youths by June of 2020. The program has a zero percent recidivism rate.