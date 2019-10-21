City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow calls City Manager's removal in performance review

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Jeremy Matlow shared strong words via Twitter concerning Reese Goad's performance as city manager.

In the spirit of transparency amid our ongoing conversation about ethics, I am sharing publicly here that I believe we cannot restore the public’s trust under the current City Manager. See attached my annual performance review. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/SISUaylpmc — Jeremy Matlow (@JeremyMatlowTLH) October 21, 2019

Matlow believes Goad may have participated in unethical actions, including accepting "skybox" tickets to FSU football games alongside Rick Fernandez and Scott Maddox.

The City Commissioner also claims recent audits shows an "improper and careless" recordkeeping, hiring, and pay increase practices.

WCTV spoke to Matlow via telephone.

"I feel it's my duty to be honest," he said.

City Manager Reese Goad first saw the statement on Twitter, and said he has not yet had a chance to speak with Commissioner Matlow.

Where Matlow called Goad's leadership style "opaque," Goad disagreed.

"Anybody that follows, anybody that listens to me, would know that it's open," said Goad.

Goad cited the community-driven search for the next TPD chief as an example.

"That's not been done before. In that process, we've had public input and public speakers," Goad said.

Matlow said he has not spoken to other Commissioners about how they may feel on the issue due to Sunshine Laws.

"I want to make sure that we have an opportunity to talk and work through any issues," said Goad.

Matlow said he is planning to ask the City Auditor to look into the instances he listed in his tweets.

WCTV will be speaking with Commissioner Matlow tomorrow and will update this developing story.