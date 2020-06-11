City Commissioner denounces Live PD after show's cancellation

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A&E's cable series "Live PD" is no longer airing; the show was pulled from air a week ago, and the cancellation is now permanent.

Live PD filmed in Tallahassee from September 2019 to March 2020, which was when the contract ended.

TPD was on the show for a total of about seven months.

The department signed on to participate in "Live PD" after the Tallahassee Fire Department was featured on "Live Rescue".

Officers said they wanted to show the community what they do.

WCTV spoke with Officer Justin Hill in March; he was frequently featured on the show.

"I really do think that we really do a great job. Especially as someone who grew up in this community, watched police officers do their jobs from a small child, and actually being able to work with some of these people now, people I used to see going to parks as a kid," said Officer Hill.

No money changed hands as part of the filming; TPD and the City of Tallahassee did not pay to participate in the show, and A&E did not pay the department or the local government to film in Tallahassee.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow released a statement regarding the show's cancellation:

“I’ve always had a problem with police work being used for entertainment. This is another law enforcement decision management made without consulting the City Commission. Why was it acceptable for victims to be broadcast on live TV for profit — but when the public is demanding accountability and body camera footage, it just isn’t possible?”

Live PD was filmed on a contract basis, rather than indefinitely staying in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.