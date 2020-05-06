City Commissioner gets tested at FAMU walk-up site to raise awareness

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Coronavirus testing at Florida A&M's walk-up testing site at Bragg Memorial Stadium has been extended through May 14.

On Wednesday, a City Commissioner was tested for COVID-19, encouraging others to visit the site.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox says she doesn't have symptoms of COVID-19, but wanted to show the community just how easy it is to get tested.

At the end of your trip to the FAMU testing site, you're greeted with cheers and a free mask.

"It's a very well organized and orchestrated, you have people all along the way to show you what you need to do," said Commissioner Williams-Cox. "To know our situation and your status, I encourage everyone to come with your mask on to do this!"

When the pandemic began, Dr. Edward Holifield called for an accessible testing site.

"If you don't have a doctor, that was automatically going to place you at a disadvantage," Dr. Holifield said.

The FAMU walk-up site is open to those who may not have a primary care physician or a vehicle.

"The disparate impacts that the virus has had on people of color, primarily African Americans, Hispanics, because primarily preexisting conditions, and we have a lot of those residents here on the southside of Tallahassee," said FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson.

Robinson says the University wanted to get involved.

"As a part of this community, we find it critically important to do things that will help this community thrive," he said.

"We need to make this a permanent test site, and we need to come out and support it in numbers," said Williams-Cox.

Getting tested at FAMU is completely free; no doctors note is required and you can either walk up or make an appointment.

You can call 850-404-6399 to make an appointment.