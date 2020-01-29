City Commissioners unanimously vote Northwood Centre as new Tallahassee Police headquarters

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee City Commissioners have chosen the Northwood Center as the new headquarters for the Tallahassee Police Department.

The vote came at Wednesday's City Commission meeting.

It's a decision that's been almost a year in the making, and Commissioners have been laser focused on public input; Wednesday's decision reflects that.

The City held two public meetings and received 700 written responses and e-mails; according to Deputy City Manager Cynthia Barber, the majority of that public comment was in favor of the Northwood Centre.

The vote was unanimous for the Northwood Centre, but Commissioners still have major plans for the Lake Bradford Road Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Prior to Wednesday's meeting, Commissioner Jeremy Matlow says he's committed to development to the Southside.

"There's certainly public safety resources that are needed, fire resources that are needed, and quite frankly, it's a food desert," said Commissioner Matlow. "So, there's all types of things that we have all over our community that the Southside and especially the Lake Bradford, the Bond neighborhood, the Providence neighborhood don't have access to. So what can we do as we get both of these projects online to make sure they're both successful."

TPD has been located at their current headquarters since the 1970's. Many say the move is overdue.

Staff recommended the Northwood Centre for its size, location, and accessibility, with multiple entrances and exits.

According to the city, design would take about a year before any construction can begin. The city has a target date of 2024 for the new facility to be operational.