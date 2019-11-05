City Commissioners weigh in on final 3 candidates for TPD Chief

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- With three candidates remaining, City of Tallahassee Commissioners weighed in on their hopes for the new Chief of TPD.

Commissioners Curtis Richardson and Jeremy Matlow hope a new police chief will bring down crime numbers in Tallahassee and continue the tradition of community policing.

They said all three candidates are qualified and bring different strengths to the table; it's just matter of finding the best fit. They're both hoping the new chief can turn a new leaf.

"Someone who the rank and file will respect, that they can energize, and continue with our community policing," said Commissioner Richardson.

"A go-getter attitude, someone who's going to come in, come up with a plan," said Commissioner Matlow. "A police chief can't solve all of our problems, but somebody that can bring the whole community together to really start addressing some of the underlying issues."

Commissioner Richardson said this is an ideal time for a new police chief.

"Each of the three finalists now come with very strong credentials and ideas for how we might be able to address the public safety issues in our community," he said. "Issues that we're dealing with in public safety, and the fact that we're looking now to build a new police headquarters."

In a telephone conversation with WCTV, Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox complimented the committee and thanked them for their level of commitment to the process.

"I also appreciate the explicit attention given to diversity," said Williams-Cox. "As a woman, I would have hoped that one of the female candidates had made it through the final cut, but I am confident that this community will receive the strongest candidate for chief possible."

All three candidates have ties to Tallahassee; two are currently employed at TPD.

Major Lonnie Scott is the Commander of the Administrative Services Bureau at TPD; he has worked in Tallahassee since 2014. Scott previously worked at the Gainesville Police Department for 29 years.

Antonio Gilliam, a Tallahassee native and FSU graduate, currently serves as the deputy chief in St. Petersburg.

Major Lawrence Revell works in TPD's Criminal Investigative division; he's been at the department since 1992.

In both the current stage and the last one, the Community Partners Committee discussed the pros and cons of internal versus external candidates.

Commissioner Matlow believes either one can succeed.

"I have full confidence if it's an internal candidate, that they can come in and get the job done. If it's an external candidate, sometimes you do come with a different perspective. But with the three we have left, any one of them would be a great choice," Matlow said.

The community will also have a say in this decision. Meet and greets will be held at the Lincoln Center on Monday, November 18th. The times have not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.