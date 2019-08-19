City, Fairmont Development may settle parking garage dispute

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Special City Commission Meeting has been set for Tuesday, August 20, for a possible settlement of a lawsuit between the City of Tallahassee and Fairmont Development, who is constructing the future Washington Square development site.

Earlier this month, Fairmount Development sued the City over use of the first floor of the parking garage, which the city said could be used for "back of house" operations, including employee parking, storage, deliveries, and waste disposal, but Fairmont Development's attorney Tim Jansen said the city backed out of the agreement.

In the settlement, Fairmont will be paying the city close to $187,000 to use the parking garage.

Construction on the development has been halted for over a month.