City Hall Commission votes to ban conversion therapy use on minors

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 4th, 2019

Mary Correia speaking in front of the city hall commission.

Tallahassee, Fla (WCTV) - A ban on conversion therapy was officially passed Wednesday evening at the city commission meeting. The controversial practice is defined by the city as a treatment or practice aimed at changing a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Thirty-seven public speakers took the stand at the commission meeting with some for the ban and some against it. Before the meeting, protestors against the ban on minors were making their stance known.

"You're teaching children, school aged children 4 and 5 years

old, that they can decide or choose what sex they want to become," said Charlene E. Cothran of The Evidence Ministry Inc.

Cothran, one of many. arguing that there have been positive outcomes from conversion therapy and voicing their reasons why.

"I have a young lady, miss Katherine, she has come out of the homosexuality lifestyle," said Nathaniel Wilcox. "There are hundreds, there are literally thousands that are coming out of the homosexual lifestyle,"

Inside the meeting supporters of the ban argued that the practice is damaging.

"You want to help someone, and want to be there for them, and want them to live a healthy life," said Mary Correia. "And this practice is directly against that and actually hurting people, and that's why we need to stop it."

The majority of the speakers Wednesday were in favor of the ban and they were pleading with the city leaders to establish the ordinance and ban the practice. Lakey Love, a supporter of the ordinance would go on to say "We're urging the City to use city power to protect the LGBTQIA+ community, especially the vulnerable LGBTQIA+ youth here in Tallahassee"

Their efforts did not fall on deaf ears as the city passed the ordinance unanimously five to zero. The decision makes Tallahassee the 23rd Florida city to adopt a conversion therapy ban.