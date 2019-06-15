City Manager says Tallahassee will seek public input on new TPD chief

Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- City Manager Reese Goad confirmed to WCTV that community input would be a major part of the City of Tallahassee's search for a new police chief.

TPD Chief Michael DeLeo submitted a letter of resignation earlier this week, effective on July 5th.

Major Steve Outlaw will lead the department beginning on July 6th, but he is not a candidate for the permanent replacement.

Many community leaders said they hoped the City would listen to citizens during this process.

"We envision some meet and greet opportunities for the public to come interview if they will, or just have an opportunity to talk to our shortlisted candidates, as well as getting feedback from the public," said city manager Reese Goad.

The City is still working through the details of the recruitment process.

Tallahassee is expected to use an outside agency to conduct a nationwide search.

That agency has not yet been selected, but Goad is hoping it will have a track record of engaging the community.

Many in Tallahassee also hoping the City will look close to home for its next chief; Goad confirmed that is an option as well.

The City is still working on the wording of the job description for the position.

"There are a lot of skills needed in police chief," said Goad.

He said he wants to be sure the description adequately describes the uniqueness of Tallahassee.

"We're putting that together before we advertise it, so that the prospective candidates can have a good idea of who we are in Tallahassee," said Goad. "We're hoping for local candidates too, but we want to make sure we cast a wide net."

The City hopes to post the job opening in the next couple of weeks. It will be not only on the City of Tallahassee website, but also in police newsletters around the country.