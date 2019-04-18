City Nature Challenge introduces iNaturalist app

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee, Leon County and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have teamed up to participate in the City Nature Challenge.

The groups met at Cascades Park at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday morning to get the word out about the campaign.

One major part of the competition involves the "iNaturalist" smartphone app.

Participants can download the app, and use their phone camera to photograph plants and animals around the area. They can be hiking in the County, walking through Cascades Park, or even in their own backyards.

The app launches on April 26 and will take submissions through April 29.

Starting on April 30, scientists and any participants can identify wildlife uploaded through the app. That phase runs through May 30.

Not only is this initiative designed to get residents up on their feet and exploring their area, but it can also help scientists learn more about wildlife.

"Sometimes we find that we did not know a specific animal or plant was in a certain area, and by people documenting that and getting them in the database, it helps us get a better understanding of our fish and wildlife our plants out there," said Thomas Eason, the assistant executive director for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Cities around the world will be competing in the challenge; however, the judging is not population-based.

"You know that Louisiana saying, 'Vote early, vote often,'" said Leon County Commissioner Bryan Desloge. "Well, we can do that! There's no limit on the amount of times you can register and upload pictures. It's based on the size of the community, rather than the number of people that actually vote."

Due to this criteria, along with Tallahassee's diverse wildlife, Commissioner Desloge believes the area has a strong shot at winning.

"Miami would have to have an awful lot of people to be able to do the same thing we are going to be able to do. So, I think it's a fair competition," said Desloge.

In addition to the smartphone app, there will be multiple other events relating to the City Nature Challenge.

Saturday, April 27 is EcoCitizen Day at Railroad Squarefrom 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., biologists from the Coast Plains Institute will be dip-netting at the Apalachicola National Forest, and the Apalachee Audubon Society will be identifying birds and other wildlife at Lake Elberta Park from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

