City staff recommends Commission choose Northwood Centre for TPD HQ

January 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- City staff is recommending the City Commission choose the Northwood Centre as the new public safety campus for the Tallahassee Police Department at Wednesday's Commission meeting.

According to the agenda item staff wrote, the Northwood Centre is the ideal location because of its "centralized location; parcel size and allowable building setback."

The agenda item also states that the location allows for the integration of "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design" techniques as part of the construction of the facility.

Staff also listed factors such as the "amount of impervious surface, topography, alternate modes of ingress/egress, traffic capacity on nearby roadways, access to schools," and private development possibilities on the North Monroe corridor.

The agenda item states that a fire station would be best located at the Lake Bradford Road site, which would improve fire response time on the southside of the city.

Staff suggests locating a TEMPO resource center, a station for the Community-Oriented Policing Squad and a public gathering space at the Lake Bradford site. A public gathering space would assist with placemaking efforts of citizen groups in the Bond, Callen, and Providence neighborhoods.

To make their recommendation, City Staff incorporated technical evaluations of each site and community input from multiple workshops.

If the City Commission makes its decision at Wednesday's meeting, the timeline would be:

—Phase I: Environmental Assessment and Remediation (1-2 months)

—Phase II: Design/Pre-construction Services to a Guaranteed Maximum price (12-14 months)

—Phase III: Construction to TPD Move-In (18-24 months)

Phase II includes complete construction design, pre-construction services, community meetings, local and minority business workshops, workforce plan development and guaranteed maximum price.

Phase III includes construction, construction administration, community engagement and TPD's coordination/move-in.

