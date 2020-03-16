City adds disinfecting procedures on Starmetro

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee is taking steps to keep Starmetro buses cleaner than ever, adding extra disinfecting procedures.

Starmetro is adding to their usual procedure; every night, buses are disinfected with spray and hand wipes.

Those workers clean every seat, handrail and button with a commercial-grade CDC approved chemical. That chemical sits on the bus overnight without being wiped up, to fully act on the buses.

In addition to the deep clean, which was happening before COVID-19, Starmetro is also cleaning buses at C.K. Steele Plaza in downtown Tallahassee every time they come through.

"I have three guys down there, and they jump on the bus, they're wiping down all the high-touch areas on the buses, they're wiping down the keypads, the steering wheel on the buses, so they do that throughout the day," said Gary Dansby, the Building and Maintenance Supervisor.

At C.K. Steele Plaza, the City is also using commercial grade disinfectant, spraying public bathrooms. Workers are focused on high-touch areas, such as the doors.

The City is also taking steps to keep its drivers healthy, wiping down tables and counters in break areas.

Buses are being wiped down up to four times a day, before the deep clean in the evening.

