City and County preparing for a longer shutdown, extending closures to April 15

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee and Leon County are responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus threat, ensuring essential services continue, while modifying others.

Both local governments have extended their closures of certain amenities.

The Leon County libraries, community centers, pavilion and event space rentals, and active parks recreation facilities will be closed until at least Wednesday, April 15.

All late fees at the libraries will be suspended, and due dates will be extended.

"Passive park recreation sites," including greenways, trails, and outdoor hiking, will remain open.

City Parks and Recreation facilities and activities will also be closed or canceled until April 15.

Mayor John Dailey says the City is prepared and constantly adjusting.

Parks and Rec is coordinating with Second Harvest to offer meal support to youths and neighborhoods, while the Tallahassee Fire Department has modified Meals on Wheels to deliver to seniors at the door.

The City is also halting all disconnections of utilities.

"Not a single person or business will have their utilities cut off. Period. If you're having a hard time paying your bill, give us a call, we will work with you. In fact, this is a practice that we have done prior to COVID-19 with hurricanes, no one needs to worry."

Dailey says people need to feel secure at this time, especially if they're staying at home.

"People need to feel comfortable that they're going to have their electricity on, they're going to have water to their house or business, they're going to have natural gas. I don't want people to worry about municipal services. Our job is to keep the power on, keep the water flowing, keep the gas going," he said.

StarMetro has modified its regular weekday service to end at 8:00 p.m., but start times remain unchanged. Weekend daytime service is normal, and night service and trolley service are suspended.

Bus capacity is limited to accommodate no more than 15 passengers at all times, and the City is encouraging social distancing on those buses.

Mayor Dailey says anything the City can do to help the medical community, it will; that includes TFD and TPD directing traffic at the Northwood Centre testing site and putting in over 500 hours of work to create the site.

Earlier this week, Leon County declared a State of Emergency; this ensures that resources and relief programs will be available to residents as quickly as possible.

All County campgrounds will be closed effective Friday, March 20 at 5:00 p.m. The County's website says all reservations will be fully refunded.