City and County to vote on Welaunee amendment to Comprehensive Plan

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee and Leon County are holding a public hearing on amendments to the Comprehensive Plan; one change could incude the development plan for the Welaunee Arch.

The amendment could extend the Urban Services Area, bringing City water and sewer service to the boundary of the land and City underground service throughout the development. The "USA" would be expanded by about 3,000 acres, located north of the Canopy development.

It could be the largest Urban Services Area expansion in the community's history, and multiple commissioners say in person public comment is needed for a decision of this magnitude.

"Because of the pandemic that we're in the middle of, people can't come out to City Hall, they can't gather. And they're really just saying, hey, what's the rush? There's nothing urgent about this amendment, the developers are saying they don't have any plans for the next 15 years," said City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow.

According to the agenda item, the best case scenario is for infrastructure improvements to occur at the same time as development.

Within the Welaunee area, any roads built in the development would be at the owner's expense; the Welaunee Northeast Gateway Project is also in the area.

Although Commissioner Matlow says leaders need to hit the brakes, Leon County Commissioner Bryan Desloge says there has been plenty of time for citizens to be heard.

"It's a big step, but it's been a long time coming. To say that somehow we have stymied or inhibited public input is just patently false," said Commissioner Desloge. It just falls short of somebody coming into the chambers and address us face to face."

Desloge says the plan would prevent, rather than allow urban sprawl, due to the involvement of multiple stakeholders in the master plan.

The amendment has been in discussion since September of 2019.

"We have had multiple open houses, we have signs on the property, I mean there has been a lot of public input, or solicited public input, until the last 60 to 90 days," said Desloge.

Commissioner Matlow wrote on Twitter that as of 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Commissioners received "more than 400 pages of public comment via email."

The agenda item had about 40 different written public comments attached at the bottom as well.

Commissioners will vote on whether to transmit the Comprehensive Plan to the state with an increase in the Urban Services Area at the 6:00 p.m. meeting.

