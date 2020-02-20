City breaks ground on resident-organized Bond linear park

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee broke ground on a new linear park in the Bond Community; what makes the park special is that the idea for it came from residents.

The groundbreaking ceremony was moved inside due to inclement weather, held at the Walker Ford Community Center.

The linear park will run from Speed-Spencer-Stephens Park down to connect with the St. Mark's Trail, adding green space, expanding access to recreation, and enhancing the storm-water system.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson says the project could not have happened without resident buy-in and community partnership with the City.

"They came to us and told us what they wanted in terms of improvements in the neighborhood, they developed a plan, they worked in partnership with the City and City staff," said Richardson.

The Bond Neighborhood First Plan was funded by the CRA in December of 2018 with $6.4 million, and a commitment of another $5.9 million.

"It shows the City's commitment to investing in traditionally African American neighborhoods that have been neglected over the years," said Richardson.

The linear park checks of goals of beautification, residents' empowerment, land use, and neighborhood safety and crime prevention.

Wileen Footman has lived in the Greater Bond community since 2005; she's currently the Co-Chair of the Community Action Committee.

"What better way to use the land than beautify the Bond neighborhood," said Footman. "This is the BEST neighborhood on this side of heaven!"

The plans for the park have been in the works for over a year.

"It's like waiting on the birth of a baby! Like you know it's good, you know it's coming, you're just ready for it to get here! And we are not all the way there but it's a start!" said Footman.

The linear park will include drinking fountains, swings, benches, lighting, and a paved path.

Commissioner Richardson says this is just the first step for the neighborhood.

"We've addressed crime in the community, reduced crime by 30%," he said.

Members of TPD's COPS squad attended the groundbreaking.

"The only way we're going to solve any problems the community has is by engaging with the people who live in that particular neighborhood," said Officer Glen Farmer.

Officer Farmer says TPD will succeed in reducing crime if officers have learned from the community what needs to be done.

"They will feed us information that we can use to target specific crimes in specific areas. Without that community involvement, we're not necessarily going to know where to look," said Farmer.

Other parts of the Bond Neighborhood First Plan include a housing facade grant program fixing up homes in the community; Footman is also hoping to implement a litter and recycling program.

Construction on the linear park is scheduled to be complete in July.