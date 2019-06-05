City commission moves forward with second senior center, motorized scooter pilot, transmission power lines

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Wednesday, the Tallahassee City Commission discussed multiple items on their agenda.

Motorized E-Scooter Pilot program

A new ordinance was read into the record regarding the Motorized Scooter Pilot Program.

The ordinance allows for a three month pilot.

Scooters could be ridden on sidewalks, and anywhere a bicycle can legally ride.

Tim Alborg, with "Spin" e-scooters, spoke to the commission about amending the ordinance.

He asked that the City limit the number of vendors during the pilot program to less than three, extend the pilot to 6 months instead of 3, and begin the pilot in August, rather than July.

Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Richardson brought up the idea of extending the pilot, but the commissioners ultimately decided to remain with the 3 month timeline, with an option to extend the program later.

Parental Leave

The City of Tallahassee approved an update to the Parental Leave Policy.

"I'm very excited, it's something I've been wanting to work on for quite some time," said Mayor John Dailey.

The new plan allows for six weeks of paid leave for mothers and fathers of newborns, as well as mothers and fathers of newly-adopted children.

"This is how we set the example, and this is how we move forward," said Mayor Dailey.

Utility Bills

The City of Tallahassee will be helping residents in scheduling payments of utility bills during the summer months.

Hot temperatures in the month of May led to the highest demand for water and electric levels in years.

The Weather Relief Assistance Program will allow customers to defer up to 25% of utility bill payments to the month of October.

The program will run from May through September.

"We know from past experience that means there's gonna be a high utility bill, and many times we're having trouble making our utility bill at the regular rate, so if we're having to use more, we need to have programs to allow people to be able to have a reduction and pay it over a period of time," said Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox.

Tallahassee most recently implemented the program in the winter of 2010-11, with many commissioners saying they cannot remember the last time it was needed in the summer.

"Just because the temperatures go up in the summer does not mean our salaries go up as well," said Commissioner Matlow.

North Florida Resiliency Line Project

The City Commission approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Gulf Power for the North Florida Resiliency Connection project.

Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox said the agreement, "shows how a community comes together."

Mayor Dailey recused himself during discussion due to a perceived conflict of interest.

Leon County residents living on Tram Road were originally upset about the proposed route; Gulf Power worked with the city to move the route south of Tram Road and south of the spray fields.

Rob McGarrah, with the City of Tallahassee's Electric and Gas, called it a "win for the city, Gulf Power, and neighbors on Tram Road."

The Gulf Power lines operate at a different voltage than the city lines; if a transformer is needed, Gulf Power would pay for it.

The agreement replaces approximately 150 city-owned poles; Gulf Power's poles should withstand winds of up to 130 mph.

Timothy Bryant with Gulf power reminded the City that these lines provide a later opportunity for solar energy expansion.

Leon County residents who protested the original route thanked city commissioners at the meeting.

Senior Center

Plans for a second senior center in Tallahassee are moving forward.

Design for the 60,000 square feet project is budgeted at $800,000.

The agenda item detailing 500 visitors each day at the current center, citing space and parking issues.

"There are communities where people are not as mobile as others, and it's hard for them to get here to do some of the activities that are offered here, so I think it's good to have another one just for a second location, so people don't have to take the bus so far," said volunteer Robert Smith.

In Leon County, the 65-79 year-old age group is the fastest growing sector of the population.

The new center would be located on Welaunee Road in the Canopy development on 5 acres of donated land.

It will include lifelong learning and fitness classes, an on-site cafe and coffee shop, and a large multi-purpose room.

The City hopes to open the center at the end of 2021.