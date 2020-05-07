City employees prepare for reopening certain park amenities

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Some of the City of Tallahassee's outdoor recreation opportunities will be open starting Friday, May 8. City employees are preparing, posting signs about social distancing and other new rules.

Tallahassee residents have shown they are ready to get outside; Parks and Recreation Director Ashley Edwards says the response has been "overwhelming."

"We started taking reservations mid-morning yesterday [Wednesday]. As of 5:00 p.m. when the reservation line of the pool closed, we had taken 330 lane reservations," said Edwards.

Tennis, pickleball, and swimming will all require reservations.

"That's so that we are able to schedule the timing of people's arrivals, the timing of when people are going on the courts and getting in the pools, so that we can stagger that and keep people socially distant as they're getting in and out of those venues," said Edwards.

Two basketball courts at Jack McLean and LeVerne Payne will be open; reservations are not required, but the courts are only open from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. daily.

The courts will be limited to three participants, and pick-up games are not allowed.

Jake Gaither and Hilaman Golf Courses are part of the reopen, but there are major new rules for those courses as well.

Employees say things will look different when you arrive for your tee time.

"We have closed the pro shop to retail sales, but you can check in by opening the door, and there's Plexiglas," said Jan Auger, the City's General Manager for Golf.

At least 15 minutes will be required between tee times, and players are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to those tee times.

Only six golfers at a time are allowed on the putting green at Hilaman, and it is limited to golfers warming up.

Staff at Hilaman have also removed all tough surfaces throughout the course.

"We've put noodles in the bottom of the cup so people don't touch flags, we've removed all the rakes, we're removed all the water coolers," said Auger.

The City is limiting individual weekly reservations to two to ensure that everyone has a chance to use the newly opened amenities.

"Everyone's going to be included and everyone's going to be comfortable and safe," said Auger.