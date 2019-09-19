City leaders and officials working to combat violence

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – On Wednesday, city leaders and officials brainstormed strategies on how to combat violence in the community. Their major concerns were the rise in violence among young people, where the guns are coming from, and how to stop it.

Mayor John Dailey says it is disheartening to have this forum. But those in the group, including Superintendent Rocky Hanna, Major Jason Laureson with TPD, Deputy City Manager Cynthia Barber, tried to come together with multiple solutions. These ideas, they hope to implement and work towards combating the violence and the guns.

According to TPD in just two and a half months, 53 handguns were stolen in Tallahassee from vehicles. Major Laureson shares it happens in all neighborhoods, specifically with houses close together, and at night. Out of those 53, 50 of them were from unlocked cars.

Major Laureson shares there is a bigger picture, "It is not just your car is getting broken into. That what is taken out of there if it is a firearm, could be used for a serious crime."

Although 80% of the crimes in Tallahassee are property related, and there has been a decrease in violent crimes overall, TPD says there has been an increase in violent crimes in ages 15 to 18.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna recalls, "Unfortunately I have been to three funerals now since the start of school and we have to do something to get this under control."

On Wednesday afternoon at City Hall, the room buzzed with possible solutions to combat the violence. Among those suggested was a TEMPO program enacted in the schools. Cynthia Barber says that so far the 600 students have been re-engaged through the program. And the majority use their money to help family members, not frivolous things like buying and selling handguns.

The second option was incorporating a Crimestoppers program for children. Hanna said that Leon County Schools has an anonymous reporting app where students can let faculty know, of what they see.

However Barber, also brought up the point that many of the students have begun to view these violent occurrences as a normal thing, and the root of the issue was getting students to see something and say something.

The third solution was providing improved technologies for law enforcement. Specifically Mayor Dailey spoke about license plate readers that could be helpful to law enforcement in making their day to day duties easier. The city hopes to provide that this coming year.

Moreover, Laureson asked Hanna is there could be better information sharing between both agencies, to better maneuver potential conflicts both inside and outside of the classroom, "Kids that are having a hard time, we can tell them kids that we have run into that may be on the edge, verge of that were their could be some interdiction in their behavior at the schools." Laureson also asked for faster contact between the two entities.

And the last-and most important of the solutions, was communication between the students and leaders.

Mayor John Dailey says, "The City and the county and the school board are going to get in front of the students. we are going to sit down and we are going to listen. We are going to ask the questions what is it going to take to get illegal guns out of your hands and how can we help you de-escalate your situations in a non-violent manner."

Superintendent shares, "First we need to listen, we need them to talk to us to be like these are the problems that are going on in our neighborhoods and this is how maybe you can help us as opposed to us being the middle-aged adults saying don't kill each other, don't resort to violence."

The Mayor also calling on parents to do their part as well in monitoring their children and belongings, "We all have a role to play, and I think we all need to step up to the plate in Tallahassee."

Major Laureson shares that the majority of these guns used in violent acts are not illegal. These auto thefts typically take place in neighborhoods that have houses built close together, but no home is immune. It is important to keep your guns stored in a safe place and your car doors locked.