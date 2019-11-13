City leaders react to Commissioner Proctor's protest of Police Chief candidate

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee leaders are reacting to the latest protest from County Commissioner Bill Proctor of Major Lawrence Revell, one of three finalists for the next Tallahassee Police Chief.

The City of Tallahassee refereed WCTV to comments released last week, saying it stands by the process and that the three candidates will move forward.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox did not comment on the allegations surrounding Revell, but said the selection process has been done well.

"I think the process has been executed; we had a pre-approved process before the first applicant submitted an application," Williams-Cox said. "The process has been followed, I think we need to continue to move forward using that process."

In a press conference last week, Revell discussed the Community Partners Committee.

"The committee members were made up of members of our community,

both law enforcement and business, as well as our civic partners, they

were well represented," he said. "It was a diverse group that included all members of our community."

WCTV has reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office about whether they will be opening an investigation into Commissioner Proctor's claims, but we have not heard back.

The issue was not on Wednesday night's commission agenda, but there will be a public safety update from Interim Chief Steve Outlaw.