City leaders react to Gilliam's letter backing out of Chief job

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In the hours following Antonio Gilliam's announcement that he will not become the new Tallahassee Police Chief, city leaders have reacted to the news.

"He wanted to make sure he had longevity, he could only be fired with cause and he had autonomy over his command staff. Which seem like pretty reasonable demands, but after a few weeks of negotiations he felt like he wasn't getting that," said City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, who says the city is losing a qualified candidate.

"This is unacceptable. And where does that leave us? We'll go

back to the search," Matlow continued. "We're going to find somebody, we're going to find the lead right leader for this community. But unfortunately, leadership is knowing when to walk away, and Antonio Gilliam just showed us what leadership looks like."

Interim Chief Steve Outlaw will remain in his position, for now.

"I'm a mission oriented person," he said, "And I'll stay here as long as it takes to ensure the stability and the growth of the department."

Mayor John Dailey is pushing back on Gilliam's statement.

"I can tell you for a fact, as Mayor of Tallahassee, that the final contract that was issued reflected all of the demands that Mr. Gilliam wanted and was reflected in the letter of intent," he said.

WCTV obtained an internal memo from the St. Petersburg Police Department that says Gilliam was reassigned to take over the administrative services bureau effective on January 6, the same day he was set to start in Tallahassee.

"It is very unfortunate that an agreement could not be reached for the hiring of a new police chief," said Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil. "Sound leadership, stability and an innovative approach are crucial in the fight against crime in our community. I am hopeful that City leadership will take the appropriate steps to move towards our collective goal of a safer community for all residents."

"This is just another example of the failing of our City Manager and his staff," said Leon County Republican Party Chairman Evan Power. "The process was flawed from the creation of the committee, when they reopened the finalists, and now the inability to finalize a deal. I remain steadfast in my view that change cannot occur at city hall without a new City Manager.”

Bill Proctor also released a statement, saying in part, "The City Commission has a City Manager who is forcing contract terms upon Antonio Gilliam never before imposed on a previous Chief of Police." You can view his full statements by clicking here.