City looks around state as it creates new Independent Citizens Review Board for law enforcement oversight

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee City Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of the creation of an Independent Citizens Review Board for law enforcement oversight; now, WCTV is learning more about how that board might operate.

Commissioners say the community has been asking for this kind of citizen review for more than a decade.

The Tallahassee Police Department was already in the process of creating a Citizens Advisory Committee, but this board will be separate and different.

According to Mayor Pro Tem Dianne Williams-Cox, the Independent Citizens Review Board would be activated only when there is an officer-involved shooting; the Citizens Advisory Committee would have a broader scope, sending its recommendations directly to TPD.

City Commissioners say this board will be similar to the Planning Commission or the Ethics Board, with members appointed by Commissioners.

"That board is appointed based on the Commissions, the City and County Commissions acting to make those appointments. And we want it to be something that's going to last beyond this administration, that it will be on the books, an ordinance, an official part of what we do," said Commissioner Williams-Cox.

Commissioner Williams-Cox emphasized, this board would be a major time commitment for citizens who want to apply. They would have to go through the Citizens Police Academy and possibly participate in ride-alongs.

The parameters for who could apply and how many people the board would contain have not yet been set.

Commissioner Williams-Co also focused on the fact that this board would be external, and have nothing to do with the day-to-day operations for TPD. She said she wants Chief Revell to "continue to do the great job that he is doing."

A look around the state

Tallahassee will not be the only city in Florida to have some type of Citizens Review Board over law enforcement.

A list of other cities with similar groups includes, but is not limited to, Orlando, Tampa, Naples and Key West.

Each board has a slightly different name, and most meet once a month.

In Key West, the Citizens Review Board is described as an "independent board with authority to review and/or investigate complaints involving Key West police officers," according to the City website.

Key West's seven person board forwards its findings and/or recommendations to city management, the Chief of Police, the State Attorney, and Grand Juries. Their website includes a four page complaint form that citizens can fill out for review by the board.

The City of Tampa's Citizen Review Board has 11 volunteer members; the City's website says the board reviews completed disciplinary cases and reports its findings to the Chief of Police. It also makes recommendations for possible policy changes.

According to the city's website, Orlando has a nine person Citizen Police Review Board; all members are volunteers. The board reviews the findings of Orlando Police Department's Internal Affairs following any accusations against officers.

There are still many questions about how Tallahassee's board will operate, but so far it's clear the board will not have subpoena power.

"Due to the fact that we as City Commissioners cannot do that, that has to be the act of the legislature. And we have to keep in mind the Officers Bill of Rights as well, so all of those pieces will come into play to kind of shape what the Citizens Review Board can do," said Commissioner Williams-Cox.

There has also been a large amount of discussion around the release (or lack of release) of body camera footage from officer-involved shootings; State Attorney Jack Campbell has explained that it's his policy not to release any evidence before a grand jury has completed its investigation.

Tallahassee's Independent Citizens Review Board would be meeting after a grand jury investigation has been completed. The board will not be retroactive; it will not meet discussing the officer-involved shootings in March and May of 2020.

