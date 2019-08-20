City looks to build new overflow basin at wastewater treatment plant

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 20, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Valdosta is taking a step toward improving the city sewage system.

Crews are looking to build a new equalization basin at the Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Making improvements to the city sewage system has been a priority over the last few years, going back to the construction of the new Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant in 2016.

The city said the ultimate goal is to get the number of spills down to zero, and this is supposed to bring it closer to that goal.

The Valdosta City Council is expected to vote this week on the design and engineering of a new equalization basin. It's meant to serve as extra storage space in the event of an overflow or heavy rain, more than doubling its current capacity.

City officials said each improvement is a small piece of the effort to improve the system as a whole.

"We're working, really to get those inflows from getting to the treatment plant. Over this weekend we had over nine inches of rain in some parts of the city, and the systems held up pretty well. We did put some flow in to the equalization basin, about an inch, inch and a half of flow. So we're really happy with the way the treatment plant, and the way the collection system is responding," said Utilities Director Darryl Muse. "It's lots of work but we stand ready to do it. We knew that when we came on board there was a lot of work to do, it's just out there identifying it."

The city said the goal is to have the basin in place by the end of the year, which would be one year since staff said was the last overflow at the plant.

There are three other projects up for a vote this week by the city council, looking to make about $2.7 million of improvements to sewer mains around the city.

The Valdosta City Council will meet Thursday.