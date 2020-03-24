City of Bainbridge declares state of emergency in response to COVID-19

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Bainbridge has adopted an ordinance to enter a local state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The city says, under a state of emergency declaration, gyms, salons, bowling alleys, daycare and childcare facilities will be closed during this time, while other businesses will remain open as long as they maintain a six-foot social distance.

Under the ordinance, restaurants will no longer allow for dining in, but take out and delivery are still acceptable.

A curfew has also been enacted, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, from he hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

