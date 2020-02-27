City of Gretna tears down 70-year-old water tower

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 27, 2020

GRETNA, Fla. (WCTV) — The landmark of a Gadsden County town is now in shambles. The city of Gretna brought down its old water tower Thursday.

The community still has plans to put what's left of it to good use.

The water tower stood tall for more than 70 years before it came crashing down Thursday. The tower was put out of commission when winds from Hurricane Michael ripped off the top of the tank. That caused 50,000 gallons of water to be exposed.

"It's just a piece of history for the city of Gretna that's been here I think since the '50s," Bob Wilder from the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office said. "So, you're just losing some of the old history of Gretna and of course they're going ot have to put something new in, so it's progress."

With help from the state, the city is replacing the tower. A new ground storage tank will hold about 300,000 gallons of water, which is six times more than the old tower held.

The city will also recycle the old tower's 30 tons of metal.

The Leon Iron and Metal Company said it will be used for other structures in the region.

The city says Thursday's demolition is another step toward recovering from Hurricane Michael.

