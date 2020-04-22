City of Quincy giving free masks to residents to meet Gadsden County order

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 22, 2020

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — City commissioners and the mayor of Quincy will be giving away free face masks to the public on Wednesday so residents can follow Gadsden County's order requiring all citizens to wear masks or facial cloth coverings while in public.

The free masks will be available at the following locations:

—Dollar General, 315 W. Jefferson Street: Commissioner Angela Sapp will be giving masks to citizens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

—Walmart, 1940 Pat Thomas Parkway: Mayor Keith Dowdell will be giving masks to citizens from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

—Winn Dixie, 1632 W. Jefferson Street: Commissioner Ronte Harris will give masks to citizens from 12 to 2 p.m.

The Gadsden County Board of Commissioners issued the face mask requirement during an emergency meeting on Friday.

Under the county mandate, people are to wear masks when in public and closer than six feet to others. Additionally, people working in essential stores need to wear masks under this order.

