City of Quincy gives away thousands of free masks

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 21, 2020

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The city of Quincy gave away free masks on Thursday to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show more than 200 cases in the county.

Residents hope that the giveaway will keep everyone healthy.

“It’s a great feeling and I pray every day that everybody will try to be safe and do what they’re supposed to do,” said Quincy resident Emma Gray.

The mayor of Quincy encourages the community to continue wearing masks while public, despite Gadsden County commissioners lifting it’s mask mandate.

“So don’t think just because they say no masks do it for your own protection, protect yourself, protect your kids, protect your family, protect everybody,” said Mayor Keith Dowdell.

Residents who want to protect themselves from the virus say they are glad to receive as many masks as needed.

“There are a lot of people here that wouldn’t be able to afford a mask or to purchase one from someone but this is a great opportunity, I’m thankful for it,” said resident, Darlene Frost.

Mayor Dowdell said they had anywhere between 2,000 and 3,000 masks to give away and they distributed them until every last one was handed out.

