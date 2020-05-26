City of Quincy participates in Taps Across America

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 25, 2020

The city of Quincy honored our fallen service members this Memorial Day.

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — City commissioners as well as members of the Quincy Fire and Police departments stood on the city hall steps at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day to take a moment of silence for those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quincy, Florida, like other cities across the nation wanted to keep the spirit of Memorial Day alive.

While still maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, the city took a moment to pay tribute.

The message was clear, that the community should also come together to play a part in keeping everyone healthy and safe.

“The wearing of a mask is such a small, trivial thing compared to the sacrifice that our men and women in the military and those who lost their lives serving in the military paid,” said Chief of Quincy Police, Glenn Sapp.

Sapp, who is a retired veteran, says Memorial Day means so much to him.

He says the words “service" and "sacrifice” come to mind when thinking of all the great men and women who gave their lives to ensure the freedom of everyone.

