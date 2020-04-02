Leon County lifts curfew following DeSantis' stay-at-home order

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee says, consistent with Governor Ron DeSantis' stay-at-home executive order, Leon County's curfew has been lifted.

The city says the curfew will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on April 3. Gov. DeSantis' order overrides any existing local orders.

“The Governor’s order provides consistency across the state when it comes to protecting public health and safety,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Bryan Desloge. “For all Leon County residents, we are safer at home and when we practice physical distancing. Today’s revised order ensures our County is consistent with the state when taking action to protect our most vulnerable populations.”

“With the statewide safer-at-home order going into effect later tonight, our County employees are staying focused on providing essential services to our community in safe ways,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “Through physical distancing and telework, our County work areas may have changed how we do our jobs, but we know that the work we do now is more essential than ever.”

To read the county's revised order, click here.

