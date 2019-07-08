City of Tallahassee, Leon County open sandbag locations

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Monday, the City of Tallahassee and Leon County opened sandbagging locations for citizens to prepare for the possibility of heavy rain this week.

Leon County locations



The county says locations will open beginning at 2 p.m.

The City says each location above will be open at 10:30 a.m.

The City says these locations will be open by 1 p.m.

Officials say citizens will need to bring their own shovels and be prepared to fill bags themselves. The City says there is a 25 bag limit per household and the stations will be open until the inclement weather has passed and it is determined there's no longer a need.

