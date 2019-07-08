City of Tallahassee, Leon County open sandbag locations

July 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Monday, the City of Tallahassee and Leon County opened sandbagging locations for citizens to prepare for the possibility of heavy rain this week.

Leon County locations

  • Tekesta Park, at Tekesta Drive and Deer Lake Road in Killearn Lakes
  • Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway
  • Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW
  • At the intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

    The county says locations will open beginning at 2 p.m.

    City of Tallahassee locations

  • James Messer Park South (2830 Jackson Bluff Road)
  • Winthrop Park (1601 Mitchell Avenue)

    The City says each location above will be open at 10:30 a.m.

  • Lawrence-Gregory Community Center (1115 Dade Street)
  • Jack McLean Community Center (700 Paul Russell Road)

    The City says these locations will be open by 1 p.m.

    Officials say citizens will need to bring their own shovels and be prepared to fill bags themselves. The City says there is a 25 bag limit per household and the stations will be open until the inclement weather has passed and it is determined there's no longer a need.

