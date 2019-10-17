City of Tallahassee cancels events, opens sandbagging locations

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee says several City events have been cancelled and are opening sandbagging locations with the threat of severe weather this coming weekend.

The City says all outdoor athletic league practices and games scheduled for Friday evening and Saturday, Cash for Trash and Movies in the Park at Cascades Park have been cancelled this weekend.

The City also says two sandbag locations will be open on Friday, beginning at 9 a.m.

James Messer Park South (2830 Jackson Bluff Road)

