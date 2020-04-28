City of Tallahassee cancels summer camps

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee is canceling all summer camps this year, leaving hundreds of children and their families without plans.

"We do not want to take any chances with our youth and we must put safety first. We will miss seeing our campers’ smiling faces and eagerly look forward to welcoming you back next year," the city said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The City of Tallahassee offers five types of summer camps, which serve between 800 and 1,000 kids each year. The oldest camp has been running 76 years, and this is the first time the city won’t have it, according to a spokesperson.

Registration for the camps was opened earlier this spring, then halted due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"You place your trust in us to care for your children, and their well-being remains our priority," the statement says, explaining the decision. "The current CDC guidance is to practice social distancing and avoid gatherings of 10 or more," the city writes.

