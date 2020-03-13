City of Tallahassee closing parks, community centers for two weeks

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee has announced that city parks programs and community centers will be closed for two weeks, beginning Saturday.

The city says they are taking precautions regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The city says closures include the Trousdell Gymnastics Center, all city pools and remaining senior games.

With community health in mind, following the Governor's order today to close schools and state guidance to limit public gatherings, @COTparks programs will be suspended as of Saturday, March 14. This includes Spring Break camps previously planned for next week. (1/3) — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) March 13, 2020

All City Community Centers will be closed for 2 weeks, this includes the Trousdell Gymnastics Center and all City pools. The remaining Senior Games competitions are also cancelled. (2/3) — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) March 13, 2020