City of Tallahassee closing parks, community centers for two weeks

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
March 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee has announced that city parks programs and community centers will be closed for two weeks, beginning Saturday.

The city says they are taking precautions regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The city says closures include the Trousdell Gymnastics Center, all city pools and remaining senior games.

 
