By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The City of Tallahassee is closing parts of Jefferson and Adam streets on Wednesday in anticipation of protests.

From noon until 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Street will be closed from Monroe to Duval street, while Adams Street will be closed from College Avenue to Jefferson Street.

