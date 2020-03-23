City of Tallahassee closing playgrounds, parks, pavilions in response to COVID-19

By  | 
Posted:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
March 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee says they are closing playgrounds, recreational areas and pavilions in an order to stop the possible spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The city made the announcement on social media.

For more information on the City of Tallahassee's response to the coronavirus, click here.

 