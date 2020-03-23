City of Tallahassee closing playgrounds, parks, pavilions in response to COVID-19

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee says they are closing playgrounds, recreational areas and pavilions in an order to stop the possible spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The city made the announcement on social media.

To successfully uphold CDC guidance to maximize social distancing and avoid gatherings of 10+ people, the City has closed all playgrounds, basketball courts, dog parks, pavilions, shelters and athletic fields (no pick up games/group practices), effective Monday, March 23. (1/2) — COT Parks (@COTparks) March 23, 2020

This step is part of proactive measures the City is taking to protect public health while providing recreational opportunities in its parks during this time. As residents continue to enjoy time in our parks, they are reminded to keep at least 6 feet between themselves and others. — COT Parks (@COTparks) March 23, 2020

We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to protect the welfare of our community. — COT Parks (@COTparks) March 23, 2020

