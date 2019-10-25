City of Tallahassee creates departments of Community Services, Diversity and Inclusion

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee has created two new departments: the Department of Community Services and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will ensure the City's workforce is reflective of the community's demographics.

According to a press release, the departments "are being established to address and streamline efforts for key elements of the proposed five-year strategic plan."

Angela Hendrieth will be leading the Department of Community Services. She is a FAMU graduate, and has worked for the City of Tallahassee since 2004.

Dr. Kimball Thomas will head the Department of Community Services. He is the founder of the TEMPO program, which helps disconnected youth.

The TEMPO program and the Tallahassee Future Leaders Academy (TFLA) will be housed within the Department of Community Services.

