City of Tallahassee employee tests positive for coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee says a city employee in Renaissance Building in Frenchtown tested positive for COVID-19 about two weeks ago.

Officials say staff was already teleworking and the employee was there only one day, and interacted with approximately five people.

Authorities say those who interacted with the employee have not shown symptoms and have not been back at work.

The city says a deep cleaning of the building is underway and the employee is doing well and has not been hospitalized.

This is a developing story.