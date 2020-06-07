City of Tallahassee grants PBA extension before releasing officer name in McDade shooting

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – After planning to release public records Monday in connection to a fatal officer-involved shooting last month, City of Tallahassee officials have announced that won't be happening.

Instead, the city will give the Police Benevolent Association time to find a way to block the move through the courts.

In a statement to WCTV, city spokesperson Alison Faris said the city "has been notified of the PBA's intent to file a motion this week related to Marsy's Law."

"With respect for the legal process, the City has agreed to respect the PBA's effort to seek a court ruling to determine if a police officer is exempt under the victim's rights state constitutional Amendment."

PBA spokesperson Matt Puckett confirmed the move with WCTV Sunday. He said this is a first-of-its-kind case in Florida, and the PBA doesn't want the city to release the officer's name only for a judge to rule that was the wrong decision.

Puckett said the extension will last till Friday. This is a developing story.