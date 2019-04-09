City of Tallahassee hosts hurricane prep workshops

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee is holding a series of PREP (Plan for Readiness and Emergency Preparedness) workshops to help residents and neighborhoods prepare for hurricane season. The city will offer resources to help residents prepare for before and during an impending storm.

The first workshop was held at Seminole Baptist Church.

City workers offered tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, like what to put in a supply kit.

Residents had the opportunity to ask questions about storm safety and preparedness.

The city partnered with Envision Credit Union to help residents prepare financially for a storm and potential damages.

Carol West is a Tallahassee resident attending the workshop. She moved from Maryland just before hurricane Michael hit.

"I'm hoping we don't have any storms this year as bad as the one last year, but we're just here to learn," said West. "We haven't done this before. This is our first real, full season, so we just want to know what to do to be prepared so we can be safe."

Tallahassee resident, Shari Morris, stopped by the workshop as well.

"It's a lot of information, and a lot of things, you know, are in supply that are here, and you can go home and talk to your family about," said Morris. She plans to share everything she learned at the workshop with her family.

After the workshop, resident had the opportunity to fill a five-gallon bucket with free items from the city as a head-start on their disaster kit.

The city will hold four more workshops before hurricane season officially starts.

April 29- St. Peter’s Anglican Church, 4784 Thomasville Road



May 9- Sue Herndon McCollum Community Center, 501 Ingleside Drive



May 21- Jack McLean Community Center, 700 Paul Russell Road

