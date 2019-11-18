City of Tallahassee hosts packed meet-and-greet for TPD candidates

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee held community meet-and-greets for the final three candidates for the new chief of the Tallahassee Police Department.

Candidates first delivered presentations about their plans and priorities for TPD.

The meet-and-greet was packed, with people standing along the wall; cheers could be heard during all three of the candidates' presentations.

Some community members came to the meeting with specific questions.

"To be able to ask them face-to-face, what is your position?"

Nancy O'Farrell of the Tallahassee Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness was hoping to learn if candidates support Crisis-Intervention-Team training. She said that is instrumental for those struggling with mental illness.

"CIT Police come with no lights, no sirens, no handcuffs, they de-escalate, they defuse situations," said O'Farrell. "Thank goodness, all three of them are strong supporters!"

Pastor Terry Price of the Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church is hoping for a police chief who can connect with youth.

"A lot of things that are happening now, not so much are the problems that are happening with the older generation, as much as the younger generation throughout our city," said Price.

Antonio Gilliam's presentation included his plan to implement a 1000 steps per day initiative to get officers out in the community.

Lawrence Revell wants to create a Bureau of External Affairs for community policing.

Lonnie Scott hopes to add an Office of Communications with a citizen liaison.

Members of the community agreed, the city manager has a tough decision ahead of him.

"I can honestly say that I don't really have a favorite, I'm incredibly impressed," said O'Farrell.

City Manager Reese Goad is expected to make his final decision in the next two or three weeks.

If you weren't able to make it out to the meet-and-greet, you can learn more about the candidates by clicking here.