City of Tallahassee looks at total $6.3 million of utility relief for customers

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee City Commissioners will vote on $6.3 million of utility relief for local customers at their Wednesday meeting.

The program would be for every City utility customer, both residential and commercial.

Customers with higher bills will have a larger amount of money discounted; the more you use, the larger amount you will save.

"The more you use, the more the discount is, and that's required to make sure our rates are equitable," said City Manager Reese Goad.

The discount will be the same for every customer per kilowatt hour, at a rate of about 27%.

At that rate of 27%, an average household could save about $30, a small business could save $45, a medium sized business could save $1,800, and a large business could save $6,000.

Most residents liked the idea.

"I think it could definitely help people out," said Bennett Baker. "I mean every little bit helps right now."

Tallahassee resident Meg Bates was also a fan of the program; she suggests that if people do not feel they need the discount, they could donate the amount they save to a charity or food bank."

"I think it might be a huge relief for people that need it," said Bates. "If they could tell you, here's how much you saved. It would be a nice option. It's something I'd look at for sure."

Scott Minter was also excited about the program.

"I think it's excellent because there are a lot of people who could utilize that. It's outstanding," said Minter.

Minter suggested that those who can demonstrate hardship should get more aid.

"Some of these people are less fortunate, their businesses are closed, they can't earn a living. Like a waitress, or a bartender, or an Uber driver, along those lines," said Minter. "Not everybody needs it. If you have money, and you're still working, and you're not impacted, pay your bills."

The funding comes from what the City anticipates as reduced cost over time; that period runs about six months to a year.

"So those savings have not been realized by the City yet, but we're trying to bring those forward and get those discounts right away to our customers," said Goad.

The agenda item puts forth two options; Commissioners can implement the bill reduction in May, or split the reduction 50-50 over the months

of May and June.

Not only would the possible program provide bill relief, but it would put more than six million dollars into the economy. If you add together the financial impact the City Commission's programs, including joint decisions with Leon County on Blueprint and OEV funding, more than 9 million dollars has been put into the local community by local governments.

"I think that's really been the driving factory, how do we inject money back into the community, provide relief today, so we can bridge the gap of this financial impact," said Goad.

The City Commission will vote at its Wednesday meeting. You can provide virtual public comment here.