City of Tallahassee may not have legal right to help Betton Hills neighborhood eradicate old racist language

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Residents around Tallahassee are upset over past racist language featured in an old covenant of the Betton Hills neighborhood.

The covenant dates back to 1934, when the Federal Housing Administration provided grants to homeowners.

Those grants included a racist caveat: the homes could not be owned by or sold to non-Caucasians. This was true for different neighborhoods around the country, not just Betton Hills.

The covenant expired in 1970, and the racist language has been deemed unconstitutional and unenforceable. However, many want any trace of it gone completely.

"This is a beautiful neighborhood and it doesn't need to be tarnished by these old documents," said Lyssa Oberkreser, a marathon runner in the area. "I'm not surprised that there are still documents like this on the books because it was never eradicated when it should have been."

Another Tallahassee resident, Brian Andrews-Larson, notes that this is not only a Betton Hills issue.

He is a member of the HOA in his neighborhood.

"While I don't think there is language like that, it is a little bit older, probably about 40 years, 50 years ago when the bylaws were written," said Andrews-Larson. "I can imagine that if one went through the bylaws with a fine tooth comb, you could find something like that."

Many residents are asking the City of Tallahassee to get involved.

"If this truly is a community, we all need to work together, and the City is part of that," said Oberkreser.

However, the city may not have a legal right to do so.

"The barrier for the city getting involved from a legal perspective is that we have no interest," said City Attorney Cassandra Jackson. "Because the interest we could have had is now expired."

The interest Jackson refers to regards a general grant of easement for utilities; that grant was for any company or locality, including the City of Tallahassee.

"The city could have placed utilities in that reservation of easement based on that reservation, we could have done that," said Jackson. "But we did not do that, and because we did not use that easement, it expired."

Although the City cannot simply pull out the racist line from the document and discard it, Commissioner Curtis Richardson reaffirmed the locality's commitment to involvement in the process.

"The City is going to work with the National Action Network and the other partners from the community to do what we can to see if in fact the language can be taken out of those documents," said Commissioner Richardson.

Homeowners can tackle the issue individually; however, the most effective process may take the issue all the way to the Florida capital.

Cassandra Jackson hopes the task force will follow the leads of the states of California and Washington.

"Their legislatures have actually brought all the players into the process, including the clerk of court. What they've done is actually create a form and a process to remove the offensive language from the chain of title," said Jackson.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.