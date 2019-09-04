City of Tallahassee posts Chief of Police job listing online

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The City of Tallahassee has posted an official job listing for a new Chief of Police on its website. The city has been searching for a new leader for the Tallahassee Police Department since former chief Michael DeLeo resigned on July 5.

The job posting included some of the following qualifications for candidates:



Communicate with law enforcement and community members from all walks of life



Have a record of implementing community policing strategies



Develop a progressive vision in directing the department



The current TPD interim chief is Steve Outlaw, who took over right after DeLeo stepped down.

Attached to this article is the PDF the city posted with the job listing. The job listing said the deadline for applications is September 12.

