City of Tallahassee posts new police chief job description

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee has posted the job description for the new Tallahassee Police Chief online.

Chief Michael DeLeo is resigning, effective July 5. The interim chief, Steve Outlaw, will not be applying for the permanent job; he was set to retire at the end of June, before taking on the temporary position.

The listed duties include managing resources, personnel, and formulating orders and protocol.

The new chief will work with the Assistant City Manager and department command staff to create periodic work plans, as well as respond to emergencies and sensitive issues.

Another duty of the new chief will be to maintain communications with the City Attorney's office to ensure that TPD's liability exposure is as limited as possible.

The chief will be tasked with monitoring legislation that would change any part of law enforcement, and ensure that the department's policies reflect best practices and maintains accreditation.

The job description also declares that the new chief will serve as a member of the City's Leadership Team, along with other City department directors, as well as serving as a member of the Executive Advisory Team for collective bargaining agreements.

One important requirement of the position in the description is to meet "with community groups and civic organizations to establish, nurture, and maintain cooperative relations between the community and the Police Department."

The new chief will also manage the expenditure of department appropriations, and submit departmental budget requests to the City Manager.

It will be the responsibility of the chief to select, discipline, and dismiss staff, as well as award or deny merit raises.

Under the list of desirable qualifications, the description lists "considerable knowledge of the geography of the City."

The minimum training section lists ten years of law enforcement work, with six years at the command level in a law enforcement agency.

