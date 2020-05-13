City of Tallahassee prepares for hurricane season during COVID-19 pandemic

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- With hurricane season beginning June 1, emergency preparations were a topic of discussion on the City of Tallahassee's Commission agenda at Wednesday's virtual meeting.

Commissioners learned about how the City can be prepared, while adhering to CDC guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff says the City has continued to provide essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic, and hurricane season will be no different.

The call center for utility customers to report any issues will still be operational, the city's contracts are updated, and staff is ready for any removal of tree limbs or storm debris.

"We had just a small glimpse of what hurricane type weather can do for us when we had the tornado weather not too long ago. So we are prepared," said Deputy City Manager Cynthia Barber.

"We've got a history now of dealing with those kinds of natural catastrophes; we're going to build on that," said Commissioner Curtis Richardson.

Certain aspects of hurricane preparation will change. For example, the "Build a Bucket" event isn't happening in person, but the City will distribute supplies to vulnerable residents. Other community engagement activities, such as individual neighborhood outreach, will occur virtually.

The James Messer Sports Complex will be the City's primary sandbag site.

Secondary sandbag sites for the City of Tallahassee include the Old Northwood Mall, the Jack McLean Community Center, and the Lawrence Gregory Community center.

The City says its communication plan will be key, giving residents as much advance notice of severe weather as possible.