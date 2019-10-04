City of Tallahassee unveils five-year strategic plan

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee has released its five-year strategic plan, which was last updated two decades ago.

The plan has seen public input, as well as direction by the City Commission.

The "pillars" of the plan are Economic Development, Quality of Life, Impact of Poverty, Public Safety, Public Infrastructure, Organizational Effectiveness and Public Trust.

Residents of Tallahassee have provided public input in-person, via an online survey, through e-mail, and a working group.

The Commission directed the plans development in January 2019, to lead Tallahassee through its 200th anniversary in 2024.

According to a press release from the City of Tallahassee, the plan includes more than 40 departmental plans, research, and citizen feedback.

This video details goals of the City, including becoming a national leader in public service.

The City Commission is expected to adopt the plan at its upcoming workshop on October 16.

You can find more details about the plan here.